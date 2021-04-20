Orangerie Restaurant
Orangerie Restaurant at Le Lude Franschhoek is one of the top eateries in the Cape Winelands. Seated amid hanging ferns in the French-inspired dining room, you’ll feel as if you’re eating in a conservatory or atrium, all with views of the surrounding gardens through giant, arched steel windows. The menu changes seasonally but always features classical French cuisine with a contemporary twist. Get the fish, and don’t leave without tasting or purchasing a bottle of Le Lude’s méthode cap classique
, a fermented sparkling wine made in the same way as Champagne.