OPUS

322 Davie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5Z6, Canada
Website
| +1 604-642-6787
OPUS opened in 2002 in Vancouver’s funky Yaletown district, just across the street from The Canada Line station to the airport (25 minutes door to door). Although it’s surrounded by some of the city’s best bars, restaurants, and boutiques, the Yaletown seawall—with its joggers, in-line skaters, and strolling couples—is only a block away. Independently owned, OPUS is a genuine boutique hotel, with a modern glass-and-brick exterior and a decidedly sexy interior. The bathrooms—with their perfect-for-voyeurs windows and huge soaker tubs—cheekily face the front of the hotel; the lighting is subtle; and the color palate, from the lobby through to the rooms and even the elevators, shimmers with hot jewel-box shades. All suites and rooms got a full refresh in 2014, with bold color schemes. The hotel is packed with high-tech toys such as in-room iPads and iLuv docks featuring Bluetooth and USB charging cords, along with a raft of freebies, from Malin Goetz amenities to free Wi-Fi. 
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

