Opera Nightclub

1150 B Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
Website
| +1 404-874-3006
An Opera House Turned Nightclub

Atlanta has a great nightlife scene, and Opera has been crowned the city’s best nightclub. Located in a 1920s opera house, the club regularly hosts internationally known DJs and electronic acts like David Guetta, LMFAO, and Paul Oakenfold, and is a good spot celebrity sightings. It boasts two massive dance floors, a main stage, and a VIP balcony area. The club is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Most nights are for ages 18 and up, but for some events you have to be at least 21.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

