Open Kitchen

7115 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22043, USA
Website
| +1 703-942-8148
Open Kitchen

For the diners, ever wonder if the chef is preparing your food correctly and where the ingredients are coming from? And for the chefs, ever wonder if the diners will enjoy your cooking? This full-service bistro eliminates the isolation of the kitchen and brings it out to the forefront allowing face-to-face interaction between chef and diner about the dishes featured on the seasonal, ingredient-driven menu. It also functions as a rentable kitchen space for chefs, catering services, cooking classes, and competitions.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

