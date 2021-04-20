Summer's Also the Stage at the Open Air Theatre
Set among the trees of summer in Regent’s Park, the Open Air Theatre is a welcome departure from a standard West End production – and that’s not just because chirping birds are in attendance. Enter the ornate gates shielding Regent’s Park from the city, stroll past a slow-moving waterway, and you’ll reach the theater grounds. Come early, and sit at picnic tables poised under umbrellas as strung lights beam overhead. The ivy-covered bar serves sweet cocktails, including Pimm’s, of course, and barbecue is also available. The stadium-style seats form a crescent around the circular stage, and productions range from Shakespearean classics to modern favorites. I saw Pride and Prejudice amid a warm June night.