Open Air Theatre Inner Cir, London NW1 4NU, UK

Summer's Also the Stage at the Open Air Theatre Set among the trees of summer in Regent’s Park, the Open Air Theatre is a welcome departure from a standard West End production – and that’s not just because chirping birds are in attendance. Enter the ornate gates shielding Regent’s Park from the city, stroll past a slow-moving waterway, and you’ll reach the theater grounds. Come early, and sit at picnic tables poised under umbrellas as strung lights beam overhead. The ivy-covered bar serves sweet cocktails, including Pimm’s, of course, and barbecue is also available. The stadium-style seats form a crescent around the circular stage, and productions range from Shakespearean classics to modern favorites. I saw Pride and Prejudice amid a warm June night.