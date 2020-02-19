OneSip Coffee
Prague’s Haštalská Street is one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Although it’s not far from the Old Town Square, many visitors wouldn't know to wander over. But those who do will quickly realize what a lucky find it is. Along with a boutique of one of the city’s best fashion labels (Chatty) and a gingerbread shop, the street is home to OneSip, one of Prague’s most special specialty coffee spots. It’s tiny. It’s cute. It’s cool, but not pretentious. On the grinder you’ll most likely find Round Hill Roastery. Behind the counter owners Adam and Zdeněk will be happy to chat you up about all things coffee and give you tips about Prague
. Heads up: The shop is closed on Saturdays.