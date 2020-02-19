Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

OneSip Coffee

Haštalská 755 15, 110 00 Praha 1 - Staré město-Staré Město, Czechia
Website
| +420 605 411 441
OneSip Coffee Prague Czech Republic
OneSip Coffee Prague Czech Republic
OneSip Coffee Prague Czech Republic
OneSip Coffee Prague Czech Republic

More info

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm

OneSip Coffee

Prague’s Haštalská Street is one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Although it’s not far from the Old Town Square, many visitors wouldn't know to wander over. But those who do will quickly realize what a lucky find it is. Along with a boutique of one of the city’s best fashion labels (Chatty) and a gingerbread shop, the street is home to OneSip, one of Prague’s most special specialty coffee spots. It’s tiny. It’s cute. It’s cool, but not pretentious. On the grinder you’ll most likely find Round Hill Roastery. Behind the counter owners Adam and Zdeněk will be happy to chat you up about all things coffee and give you tips about Prague. Heads up: The shop is closed on Saturdays.
By Joann Plockova , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Hacks to Upgrade Your Economy Flight Experience
Hacks to Upgrade Your Economy Flight Experience
Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign
Where to Travel in 2020 According to Your Astrological Sign
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet
Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet