One Thirty One

131 Tseung Tau Village, Shap Sze Heung, Sai Kung, Hong Kong
+852 2791 2684
Spectacular Dining Experience in Sai Kung Hong Kong

Sat, Sun 12pm - 3pm
Tue - Sun 7pm - 11pm

Venture out to beautiful Sai Kung in the New Territories for memorable meal at this three-storey Mediterranean-style house.

On a sunny day, you can be seated out on the lawn to enjoy your meal while enjoying the views of Sai Kung's clear waters. You can just imagine how romantic it can get here at night, with sounds of waves lapping nearby while dining in candlelight.

The four-course lunch here will set you back HK$600, while the six-course dinner is HK$1,200. The menu, comprised mainly of dishes made with local organic produce, changes every month.

Grand entrances have been known to happen here, so you'll find space for helicopter landings or for docking a yacht. Bet you're having plenty of ideas already for creating a spectacular experience at this one-of-a-kind restaurant!


By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
