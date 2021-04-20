Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

One Square

1 Festival Square, Edinburgh EH3 9SR, UK
Website
| +44 131 221 6422
Work Your Way through a List of 52 Gins at One Square Edinburgh United Kingdom

More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 1am
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 1am

Work Your Way through a List of 52 Gins at One Square

With a menu that lists 52 different types of gin, from regions as different as Scotland, Spain and the United States, ordering a simple G&T could turn into a headache at One Square.

Fortunately the bar (located inside the Sheraton Hotel) has its own army of "gin sommeliers" to take the stress out of picking your perfect tipple. Like what you tried? Sign up for one of the bar's regular gin tastings to sample some of the bar's current favourite serves – from English classics to the new school of boutique Scottish producers.

Photo: One Square
By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points