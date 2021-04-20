One Square
1 Festival Square, Edinburgh EH3 9SR, UK
| +44 131 221 6422
Sat, Sun 7am - 1am
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 1am
Work Your Way through a List of 52 Gins at One SquareWith a menu that lists 52 different types of gin, from regions as different as Scotland, Spain and the United States, ordering a simple G&T could turn into a headache at One Square.
Fortunately the bar (located inside the Sheraton Hotel) has its own army of "gin sommeliers" to take the stress out of picking your perfect tipple. Like what you tried? Sign up for one of the bar's regular gin tastings to sample some of the bar's current favourite serves – from English classics to the new school of boutique Scottish producers.
Photo: One Square