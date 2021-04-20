One Mile Lake One Mile Lake, Pemberton, BC V0N 2L1, Canada

One Mile Adventure One Mile Lake is found just South of Pemberton and is accessible from Highway 99. The lake is surrounded by beautiful forested and mountainous scenery and makes for a stunning stop on the way up to Pemberton. I find the lake and surrounding area especially picturesque in the autumn as the leaves begin to change colour. The best way to absorb the scenery is to follow the circular walking path around circumference of the lake, which leads you through a menagerie of trees, such as Cottonwood, Red Cedar and Red Alder.