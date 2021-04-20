One if by Land, Two if by Sea
17 Barrow St, New York, NY 10014, USA
| +1 212-255-8649
Tue - Sat 12pm - 9pm
One If By Land, Two If By SeaA unique place to go for dinner, if New York doesn't have enough of those, is One if by Land, Two if by Sea.
The dark interior lit only by candle light and the glow of the bar create a romantic and yet tavern-like feeling with the Germanic mythical murals and art upon the walls.
With some of the most delicious cocktails and menu to match your date won't be disappointed with this dinning option in the Chelsea district of Manhattan.
Dinning options (although it changes seasonally) can range from the classically delicious foie gras terrine to the savoury veal cheeks and crayfish, or a more hearty beef wellington.