One-Fish Two-Fish

401 Whitaker Street
| +1 912-447-4600
Sun 12pm - 5:30pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

One Fish Two Fish: The Perfect Shopping Experience

If a store can be romantic, One Fish Two Fish at 401 Whitaker Street in Savannah's historic downtown is just that. A perfect place to shop alone or with your significant other, this eclectic store offers something for everyone: luscious body lotions and colorful scarves for her, well-designed furniture pieces and fun bottle openers for him.

Stylish One Fish Two Fish is sure to put a smile on your face as soon as you walk in. It's the ideal place to shop for unique gifts and home decor items or to pick up the perfect souvenir to remember your Savannah visit.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

