One Family Korean Restaurant
7030 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33634, USA
| +1 813-901-0153
Sun 12pm - 9:30pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10:30pm
Authentic KoreanRun by a family with 10 years' experience of running a restaurant in Korea, One Family offers the authentic taste of their homeland.
Don't be put off by the restaurant's unassuming appearance and strip mall location, it offers delicious food at reasonable prices. All of the entrées come with banchan, small plates that change seasonally but usually include kimchi and pickled vegetables.