One Eared Stag

1029 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Website
| +1 404-525-4479
Animal Heads and Chef's Breakfasts at One Eared Stag Atlanta Georgia United States
Sun - Wed 11am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 11pm

Animal Heads and Chef's Breakfasts at One Eared Stag

This small yet classy bar on Edgewood Avenue is so much more than a neighborhood watering hole, even though it excels in that regard with $1 oysters and $1 pony Miller High Lifes. But it’s the chef’s breakfast that makes them so notable, which includes Schlitz and small portions of whatever strikes the chef’s whim, all on a silver platter. You could get pork belly, eggs or something completely random. If you’re not feeling adventurous, go for classics like shrimp and grits or vanilla pancakes and wash it all down with a “redneck mimosa” or Pimm’s Cup. You wouldn’t expect such class, apart from the malt liquor, from a place with mounted animal heads on the walls, but the one-eared stag above the bar is what gives the place its name.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Nicole Miller
almost 7 years ago

The Best Burger in Atlanta

The best burger in Atlanta (in my humble opinion) is not on the menu. Figure out the secret code word, then enjoy. This double-burger is perfectly cooked every time and rests on a bed of fries. The bun is home-made, perfectly soft and a little sweet. It's finished with shaved onions, a pickle, mustard and melted American cheese. It's perfection on a plate.

