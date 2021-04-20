One Eared Stag 1029 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA

More info Sun - Wed 11am - 10pm Thur - Sat 11am - 11pm

Animal Heads and Chef's Breakfasts at One Eared Stag This small yet classy bar on Edgewood Avenue is so much more than a neighborhood watering hole, even though it excels in that regard with $1 oysters and $1 pony Miller High Lifes. But it’s the chef’s breakfast that makes them so notable, which includes Schlitz and small portions of whatever strikes the chef’s whim, all on a silver platter. You could get pork belly, eggs or something completely random. If you’re not feeling adventurous, go for classics like shrimp and grits or vanilla pancakes and wash it all down with a “redneck mimosa” or Pimm’s Cup. You wouldn’t expect such class, apart from the malt liquor, from a place with mounted animal heads on the walls, but the one-eared stag above the bar is what gives the place its name.