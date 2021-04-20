Οnassis Cultural Centre Athens (Onassis Stegi)
What the Brooklyn Academy of Music is to New Yorkers or the Barbican is to Londoners, the Onassis Cultural Center is to the Greek capital. The stunning building with a slatted facade opened in 2010—it covers an entire city block and in addition to the six above-ground floors are nine subterranean ones. The center offers remarkably international and ambitious programming in dance, theater, music, talks, visual arts, and even festivals. Interior theaters have fabulous acoustics, and the line-up is a daring mix of emerging and established artists. The Onassis Foundation is behind it all (yes, it was the famous Aristotle Onassis who was once married to Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, but when Ari died in 1975, the foundation was renamed for his son Alexander). Check their website for current events and tickets. Post-performance, hit up the moodily lit bar upstairs for excellent cocktails (try the Metaxa Sidecar or Aegean gin and tonic with grapefruit soda); or go all out with the tasting menu at Hytra restaurant, this is one of the most cutting-edge dinner venues in Athens.