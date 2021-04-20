Where are you going?
Omr Market

El-Madina El-Monawwara
+20 102 251 2820
Smoke Up Luxor Egypt

Mon - Fri 8am - 12am

Smoke Up

The hookah, or a shisha in Egypt, is something you see all over Western Africa and the Middle East. They can be intimidating with the hoses and pipes, but it's actually quite harmless. If you try one at a hookah bar or buy one to take home to your basement, try mint or apple flavored tobacco.

Shishas can be quite beautiful and works of art made from glass, wood, copper, plastic, you name it. You just have to pick the one that speaks to you.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

