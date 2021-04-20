Omni Shoreham Hotel 2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA

Omni Elegance Since the 1930s, this luxurious hotel overlooking Rock Creek Park has played host to celebrities, world leaders, diplomats, congressmen, senators, U.S. presidents, and Inaugural Balls from President Franklin D. Roosevelt to Bill Clinton. It was here where the Beatles stayed for their first American performance in 1964 (they reserved the entire 7th floor). Today, the hotel features the elegant Marquee Lounge and Blue Room on the terrace (a dating hotspot for JFK and Jackie), and 832 luxury guest rooms and suites including the famed "Ghost Suite," where guests and staff have reported paranormal activity since the 1970s.