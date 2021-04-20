Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Omni Shoreham Hotel

2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
Website
| +1 202-234-0700
Omni Elegance Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States
Check Availability >

Omni Elegance

Since the 1930s, this luxurious hotel overlooking Rock Creek Park has played host to celebrities, world leaders, diplomats, congressmen, senators, U.S. presidents, and Inaugural Balls from President Franklin D. Roosevelt to Bill Clinton. It was here where the Beatles stayed for their first American performance in 1964 (they reserved the entire 7th floor). Today, the hotel features the elegant Marquee Lounge and Blue Room on the terrace (a dating hotspot for JFK and Jackie), and 832 luxury guest rooms and suites including the famed "Ghost Suite," where guests and staff have reported paranormal activity since the 1970s.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points