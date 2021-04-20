Omni San Francisco

Neo's Birthday Surprise

We stayed at the Omni this last weekend to celebrate my son's 11th birthday. This hotel was an absolute gem! We were out & about all day Saturday seeing the sights, especially the Wharf. We enjoyed the night tour of Alcatraz! We were on foot all day long! When we returned to our room, exhausted! Waiting for us was this delicious Creme Brûlée desert, wishing my son a happy birthday written in chocolate! Also, a signed birthday card wishing him a happy birthday!! It made his night!!