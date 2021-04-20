Omni San Francisco
500 California Street, San Francisco
| +1 415-677-9494
Omni San FranciscoThe Omni San Francisco’s central location in the Financial District makes it a popular destination among business travelers. On a given morning, smartly dressed men and women converse over breakfast in the elegantly curtained dining room. Services like complimentary shoe shining (upon a guest’s second stay at any Omni property) and luxury car transportation within a five-mile radius of the hotel further tip The Omni San Francisco in the professional's favor. Built in 1926, as a bank, the hotel maintains an aura of regality. Marble, Crystal chandeliers and luscious fabrics evoke old-world grandeur. At day’s end, guests retire to rooms bedecked with the city’s hallmark crown molding. California Suites afford views of the California cable car line, while the Presidential Suite features a Jacuzzi tub, wet bar, and dining table for eight. Upstairs, more neutral rooms feature Jacquard woven herringbone pattern blankets, primed to battle foggy nights, and bath products created exclusively for the hotel with chamomile and ginseng to soothe well-traveled skin.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Neo's Birthday Surprise
We stayed at the Omni this last weekend to celebrate my son's 11th birthday. This hotel was an absolute gem! We were out & about all day Saturday seeing the sights, especially the Wharf. We enjoyed the night tour of Alcatraz! We were on foot all day long! When we returned to our room, exhausted! Waiting for us was this delicious Creme Brûlée desert, wishing my son a happy birthday written in chocolate! Also, a signed birthday card wishing him a happy birthday!! It made his night!!