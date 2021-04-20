Omni Richmond Hotel
100 S 12th St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
| +1 804-344-7000
More info
A Luxury Hotel in Richmond, VirginiaRichmond is the state capital of Virginia and is a very historic city. There are many historic sites such as the Old City Hall, the Museum of the Confederacy, the Main Street Station (old train station), the James River and its plantations, and Shockoe Slip.
The Omni Richmond Hotel is located on 12th Street in the Shockoe Slip district. The Omni is a luxury hotel with a happy, friendly staff. At the Omni, you experience the famous Southern hospitality that you often hear about.
The rooms are elegantly decorated and there are views of the James River.
There is a pool and a fitness center.
A full service Starbucks is in the main lobby and the Barlow's Terrace restaurant serves a full buffet breakfast daily.
The Omni is a great upscale hotel and I enjoy staying there.
Just outside the hotel, you enter Cary Street which has many boutique stores and several very good restaurants.
There is a Sunday Walking Tour offered by Richmond's History Center. For $10 a guide will walk you through the areas' most historic sites.
Wear comfortable shoes because Cary Street's great cobblestones can be tough on a fancy pair of shoes.