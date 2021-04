Luxury Hotel with Park Views

The Omni Hotel at the CNN Center overlooks Centennial Olympic Park and all of Atlanta 's top attractions. The hotel is located above the CNN international headquarters. The deluxe rooms include plush bathrobes, comfortable beds and free high speed Internet for memberships of their free loyalty program. The Omni has 2 restaurants and is within walking distance of dozens of others, not to mention the Georgia Dome MARTA station.