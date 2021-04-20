O'Malley's Ocean Pub 101 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA

Sip and Sink Your Toes in the Sand at O'Malley's O'Malley's is located on a three-mile strip between Hallandale and North Sheridan Beach; most people walk or ride their bikes or boats over, and spend an afternoon or evening in the style of Old Florida. Kick off your shoes, get sand between your toes, sit back and relax, while sipping on an icy cold drink and enjoying a tasty bite as you bask in the ocean breeze.



O'Malley's features live entertainment almost every night of the week. Enjoy jazz, rock, reggae, and much more. Be sure to check out some of the boat charters that depart nearby and catch the big game on one of the many flatscreen TVs throughout the bar. The bar is super casual and 'beachy,' and the crowd is always entertaining. All locals here, even though you're overlooking the buzzing Hollywood Beach Boardwalk.



Daily specials include $2 domestic beers and two-for-one well cocktails on the upper deck.



