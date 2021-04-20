Where are you going?
Omaha Beach

Omaha Beach, France
A Beach Bringing the World Together Vierville Sur Mer France

A Beach Bringing the World Together

I stood staring at the wide expanse of Omaha Beach squinting my eyes, trying to imagine what that historic day was like. D Day seems so far away now – ancient. My mind was swimming in thoughts amplified by the fact that I was here visiting this WWII Normandy invasion sight with my European friends – Germans, Brits, and Dutch. It hit me then – how amazing this beach was.

I looked at the blue water lap onto the beach calmly with people who I never would have met if June 6, 1944 wouldn’t have had the outcome it did. Here – a place where Germans, Brits, and Americans fought a fierce battle and marked the end of so many young lives. It was because of that battle and loss of life that the 7 of us all were together – we came in peace from various countries as friends. It felt strange. But it felt good.

More Info on WWII Sites: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/remembering-the-normandy-invasion/
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

