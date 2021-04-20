Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-mer 14710 Colleville-sur-Mer, France

Omaha Beach Standing on Omaha Beach, I tried to envision the landing on June 6, 1944 ( D-Day), and the battle of World War II that was fought on that very expanse of sand.



I remembered the movie "The Longest Day" that told the story of the battles against the German army there in Normandy on those beaches. It was a brutal landing on Omaha Beach.



The emotions I felt were overwhelmingly sad as I thought of the brave soldiers who fought for us and the thousands who died right where I was standing.



Naturally, I had tears in my eyes just like everyone else who stood there . There was total silence. It was a solemn moment.Just then, the sun came out and was shining down on us.



I felt immense gratitude toward those in the service who fought for our freedom.



I walked the beach for a while and made my way to Utah Beach to see more of these famous sands where battles were fought on D-Day during the invasion of Normandy.



