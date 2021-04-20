Where are you going?
Beijing National Aquatics Center

11 Tianchen E Rd, Chaoyang Qu, China
+86 10 8437 0112
Bubble Wrap Beijing China

"Water Cube" National Aquatics Center

By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff

Christopher Rounick
almost 7 years ago

Bubble Wrap

Standing on the street across from the Water Cube—also known as the Beijing National Aquatics Center—I was struck by how the setting sun danced across its flank. I imagined that was intended, but it occurred to me that the experience once entering the facility could only pale to the exterior's approach. For that very reason I did not go in.

Plus I am a crummy swimmer.

