Beijing National Aquatics Center
11 Tianchen E Rd, Chaoyang Qu, China
+86 10 8437 0112
"Water Cube" National Aquatics Center
almost 7 years ago
Bubble Wrap
Standing on the street across from the Water Cube—also known as the Beijing National Aquatics Center—I was struck by how the setting sun danced across its flank. I imagined that was intended, but it occurred to me that the experience once entering the facility could only pale to the exterior's approach. For that very reason I did not go in.
Plus I am a crummy swimmer.
