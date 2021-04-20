Olympic Stadium
4141 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 3N7, Canada
| +1 514-252-4141
from the top of the leaning tower, a view of a Chinese gardenLeaning over the stadium built for the 1976 Olympics, La Tour de Montréal is the world's tallest inclined structure: 574ft/175m tall and audaciously pitched at 45 degrees...
Take a funicular to the top for views over the St. Lawrence River and the city...and also the Jardin botanique de Montréal, one of the world's great botanical gardens. You get a particularly good bird's-eye look at the Chinese "Dream Lake Garden;" built by 50 craftsmen from Shanghai, this Ming-style garden is one of the largest of its kind outside Asia.
(To get here on the subway:
Métro Green line, Pie-X station)
http://www.parcolympique.qc.ca/en/the-montreal-tower/
http://www2.ville.montreal.qc.ca/jardin/jardin.htm
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
An Olympic Legacy: The Only Olympics Where the Host Nation Failed to Win Gold
By all accounts, the 1976 Summer Olympics was a financial disaster for Montreal: the Quebecois government was needed to step in to complete construction and 30 years were required to completely repay the debt.
Up close though, Roger Taillibert's Olympic Stadium evokes a sense awe. Although it's tough to look past the sheer amount of concrete, the 'Big O' dwarfs the visitor, and reminds us that for all the costs associated with the games, it is the one event that brings together nations from around the world and reminds us who are neighbors are. A visit to the swimming pool (one of seven) is highly recommended, if only to imagine what it must have been like to compete in front of thousands of fans.
Up close though, Roger Taillibert's Olympic Stadium evokes a sense awe. Although it's tough to look past the sheer amount of concrete, the 'Big O' dwarfs the visitor, and reminds us that for all the costs associated with the games, it is the one event that brings together nations from around the world and reminds us who are neighbors are. A visit to the swimming pool (one of seven) is highly recommended, if only to imagine what it must have been like to compete in front of thousands of fans.