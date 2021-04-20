An Olympic Legacy: The Only Olympics Where the Host Nation Failed to Win Gold

By all accounts, the 1976 Summer Olympics was a financial disaster for Montreal: the Quebecois government was needed to step in to complete construction and 30 years were required to completely repay the debt.



Up close though, Roger Taillibert's Olympic Stadium evokes a sense awe. Although it's tough to look past the sheer amount of concrete, the 'Big O' dwarfs the visitor, and reminds us that for all the costs associated with the games, it is the one event that brings together nations from around the world and reminds us who are neighbors are. A visit to the swimming pool (one of seven) is highly recommended, if only to imagine what it must have been like to compete in front of thousands of fans.