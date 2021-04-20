Where are you going?
Olympic Park

424 Olympic-ro, Bangi-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
| +82 2-410-1114
The World's Drink

The worlds most recognized brand. Coke.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

Colin Roohan
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Unlikely Art

Minimalism.

This is a famous hill and tree within the Seoul Olympic Park Compound. The landscaping inside the park is a model for feng shui and everything sits in its rightful place. The lone tree is a popular subject for still life drawings along with watercolor paintings and often draws huge crowds. Who would have thought that this ordinary tree's placement could cause such a stir?

Seoul Olympic Park is enormous and requires quite a bit of time to see everything within so pick and choose which sections you go to. Along with the tree, the front of the park is very beautiful and shouldn't be bypassed for one of the side entrances.

Take the pink line (or the purple line) to the Olympic Park Stadium.

