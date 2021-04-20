Olympic Mountains 3002 Mount Angeles Road

Olympic Mountains Like sails, these snowcapped peaks billow on the horizon—and they are often stained peach and violet by the sunset. A landscape this glorious has to triple-down on protection, so in addition to being conserved within Olympic National Park, the area is also designated both a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Eleven major rivers flow from this range down into the hemisphere’s best and largest swath of virgin temperate rain forest. So undisturbed by humans are these woods, they were found to be the quietest place in the continental United States.