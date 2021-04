Olympic Hotel 9012 Rue Camot, Port Vila, Vanuatu

France meets Asia meets the Pacific In Vanuatu, a mix of culinary influences have exploded together - from the French who co-ruled the nation with the English, to the Ni Van traditions, to contemporary South East Asia designs. This dish, at Port Vila's Nirvana restaurant is a mix of all there - caramelised pork, rocket and herb rice paper cones uniquely presented in shot glasses. Yum!