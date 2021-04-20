Olympiastadion
14055 Berlin, Germany
Holi Festival with live music DJsSeems the newest nightlife party trend in Europe is to take India's Holi Festival and turn it into a party with international DJs, festival foods and all the trappings of a good European party.
At the Holi Festival of Colours in Berlin, bags of powdered paint cost 2€ which stick to everyone's white clothing. Live DJs keep the crowd pumped up and the party runs all afternoon into the evening. Berlin's most colorful party!
Entrance: 17€