Olympiastadion

Holi Festival with live music DJs

Seems the newest nightlife party trend in Europe is to take India's Holi Festival and turn it into a party with international DJs, festival foods and all the trappings of a good European party.At the Holi Festival of Colours in Berlin , bags of powdered paint cost 2€ which stick to everyone's white clothing. Live DJs keep the crowd pumped up and the party runs all afternoon into the evening. Berlin's most colorful party!Entrance: 17€