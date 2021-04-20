Where are you going?
Olympiastadion

14055 Berlin, Germany
Website
Holi Festival with live music DJs

Seems the newest nightlife party trend in Europe is to take India's Holi Festival and turn it into a party with international DJs, festival foods and all the trappings of a good European party.

At the Holi Festival of Colours in Berlin, bags of powdered paint cost 2€ which stick to everyone's white clothing. Live DJs keep the crowd pumped up and the party runs all afternoon into the evening. Berlin's most colorful party!

Entrance: 17€
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

