Oliver’s Canoe Outfitters
A trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes wouldn’t be complete without a paddle at some point, and for all your equipment needs there’s Oliver’s Canoe Outfitters. Located along the Red Lake River in the town of Crookston, the company rents canoes, kayaks, life vests, and everything else you’ll need for exploring the river. They’ll even drop off canoes at your desired starting point, help you get in the water, and pick up the gear when you’re done, making for an entirely hassle-free day. If you can, plan your time in Crookston around the town’s Ox Cart Days, held annually during the third week of August. For just $5, you’ll enjoy entry to the entire week’s festivities, which include local music, log-rolling competitions, plenty of food, and special activities for children.