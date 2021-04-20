Olive Cafe
Take Advantage of New Zealand's Brunch CultureNew Zealand has a fabulous cafe and brunch culture that will satisfy even the pickiest of breakfast lovers. Combined with an incredible coffee culture, you will neither go hungry nor fall asleep on a vacation in New Zealand.
Any cafe or restaurant will have a brunch menu to blow you away, packed with your standard eggs on toast and eggs benedict to much more creative crepes, pancakes, and gourmet bagels.
Wellington is famous for its cafes, and there are plenty of delicious spots around town for breakfast. The one place I return to over and over again is Olive on Cuba Street. With a bright and cozy entrance, in the back there is a patio filled with tables for everyone to hang out, have coffee and dine outside. And the best part? They have free, unlimited Wi-Fi, a rarity in New Zealand.