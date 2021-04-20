Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Olive + Oak

102 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119, USA
Website
Olive + Oak Webster Groves Missouri United States

Olive + Oak

When Mark Hinkle lost his young son to a congenital heart defect, he set out to memorialize him with a neighborhood restaurant that would bring families together around the table. The result of his efforts is Olive + Oak, a Webster Groves favorite for ingredient-driven fare in a welcoming setting. Here, chef Jesse Mendica—a semifinalist for Best Chef Midwest at the 2016 James Beard Awards—serves a daily menu of dishes like rabbit crepes, goat rib chops, and prime cowboy rib-eye, all prepared with top ingredients and old-school cooking techniques. Most everything on the menu is locally sourced—except for the oysters, as this is Missouri after all.
By Anne Roderique-Jones , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points