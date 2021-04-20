Olive + Oak
When Mark Hinkle lost his young son to a congenital heart defect, he set out to memorialize him with a neighborhood restaurant that would bring families together around the table. The result of his efforts is Olive + Oak, a Webster Groves favorite for ingredient-driven fare in a welcoming setting. Here, chef Jesse Mendica—a semifinalist for Best Chef Midwest at the 2016 James Beard Awards—serves a daily menu of dishes like rabbit crepes, goat rib chops, and prime cowboy rib-eye, all prepared with top ingredients and old-school cooking techniques. Most everything on the menu is locally sourced—except for the oysters, as this is Missouri after all.