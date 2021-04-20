Olive & Fish
My trip to Israel coincided with both the Christian Easter holiday and the week of Passover. Visiting non-Jewish friends who had stocked up at home on bread and other wheat based products that the stores cannot sell during the week of "unleavened bread," we also stopped in at the bakery before it closed for a week on our way to Jerusalem for a long weekend. We maintained little hope of finding many restaurants open for the holiday weekend, save some Arab shwarma to sustain us while we toured the city; and we expected to see cropped menus and bland food selections at those Jewish restaurants that remained open. You can imagine our delight to find an absolutely mouth-watering and rich duck special on the menu at the kosher restaurant, Olive and Fish near the King David Hotel within walking distance of the Old City of Jerusalem. The decadent dish thrilled our table and was the most fantastic duck I have ever tasted.