Oldham Athletic FC

Ice Stadium ZebraWelcome to Boundary Park, the coldest soccer stadium in England!
This stadium is unique in England; unique because there are only three sides to it. A few years ago the owner decided to tear down one of the larger grandstands and build a new one. When it was time to build, he realized that he didn't have the money to build, so today you can look across the field and see a parking lot.
The nickname "Ice Station Zebra" came because with one side of the stadium exposed, the winds whip down off the near Pennine Hills and sends a chill through the fans. The way the team, Oldham Athletic, sometimes plays also gives them chills.
Oldham is lockated in the greater Manchester area.