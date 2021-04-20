Where are you going?
Oldham Athletic FC

Boundary Park, Furtherwood Road, Oldham OL1 2PA, UK
+44 161 624 4972
Ice Stadium Zebra Oldham United Kingdom

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 3pm

Ice Stadium Zebra

Welcome to Boundary Park, the coldest soccer stadium in England!

This stadium is unique in England; unique because there are only three sides to it. A few years ago the owner decided to tear down one of the larger grandstands and build a new one. When it was time to build, he realized that he didn't have the money to build, so today you can look across the field and see a parking lot.

The nickname "Ice Station Zebra" came because with one side of the stadium exposed, the winds whip down off the near Pennine Hills and sends a chill through the fans. The way the team, Oldham Athletic, sometimes plays also gives them chills.

Oldham is lockated in the greater Manchester area.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

