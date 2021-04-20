Olde Town East Olde Towne East, Columbus, OH, USA

Walking Tours For Lovers Of Art, Architecture, And History Columbus Art Walks are self-guided walking tours of 14 districts in Columbus. Each walk has an audio tour and walking map that you can download from the Columbus Public Health website. They even have a mobile app and an audio tour that you can dial in to at designated locations.



This image was taken on the Olde Towne East tour. This route, while seedy in a few areas, had several murals and beautiful architecture. Tours will highlight historical buildings and places of interest. Seeing the old mansions along East Broad Street will make you wonder what this area of the city was like in its hey-day and appreciate the history and creativity of the city.