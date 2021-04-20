Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Olde Town East

Olde Towne East, Columbus, OH, USA
Website
Walking Tours For Lovers Of Art, Architecture, And History Columbus Ohio United States

Walking Tours For Lovers Of Art, Architecture, And History

Columbus Art Walks are self-guided walking tours of 14 districts in Columbus. Each walk has an audio tour and walking map that you can download from the Columbus Public Health website. They even have a mobile app and an audio tour that you can dial in to at designated locations.

This image was taken on the Olde Towne East tour. This route, while seedy in a few areas, had several murals and beautiful architecture. Tours will highlight historical buildings and places of interest. Seeing the old mansions along East Broad Street will make you wonder what this area of the city was like in its hey-day and appreciate the history and creativity of the city.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points