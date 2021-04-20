Music in Kraków
The works of Frederick Chopin are celebrated everywhere in Poland, and in the summer months it's usually not hard to find a concert dedicated to Poland's favorite musical genius taking place in one of the open spaces of Krakow. The medieval Barbican is a popular venue for free events, while many of the restaurants around the old square bring in musicians that play both traditional and modern tunes. Throughout the year several of the city's churches host musical events while the open-air bars of Kazimierz are particularly popular with musical groups in the summer months, serenading diners with traditional Polish or Jewish folk songs.