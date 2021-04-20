Who Dunnit? Old Town, San Diego, CA, USA

Who Dunnit? Mystery party in San Diego Who Dunnit? is a murder mystery tour that takes place in two locations, Seaport Village and the Gaslamp. This two hour adventure starts with a report that an agent has been murdered and it's up to the group to find the killer. Using paper clues, deciphering riddles, talking with actors and finding clues are all part of the adventure.



What I really enjoyed was meeting with a small group of people I didn't know and then during the activity we are all brainstorming and coming up with ideas as a group. Another enjoyable aspect was learning even more about little hidden treasures found in the area.





Tip: This is a fun activity, but wear comfortable shoes as you will be doing a lot of walking.