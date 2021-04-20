Old Town Riga 6 Laipu iela

Riga Christmas Market Riga is credited for being the first place to have a decorated Christmas tree and the Christmas spirit is certainly still present. The Riga Christmas Market was split between several squares throughout the Old Town. With the snow falling, people dancing, and the scent of mulled wine wafting through the air it was a truly special experience. I would highly recommend a trip to Riga around the holidays to enjoy a less visited Christmas Market.