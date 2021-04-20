Old Town Riga
6 Laipu iela
Riga Christmas MarketRiga is credited for being the first place to have a decorated Christmas tree and the Christmas spirit is certainly still present. The Riga Christmas Market was split between several squares throughout the Old Town. With the snow falling, people dancing, and the scent of mulled wine wafting through the air it was a truly special experience. I would highly recommend a trip to Riga around the holidays to enjoy a less visited Christmas Market.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Street Sweets in Old Town Riga
During my recent trip to the Christmas Market in Old Town Riga, Latvia I tried this delicious sweet. It is a thin waffle rolled around a mildly sweet caramel-like filling.
almost 7 years ago
Pienene
When traveling, I always look for locally made products that will serve as a special reminder of the trip. Pienene, which means dandelion in Latvian, sells locally made soaps, woolen goods, Riga Black Balsam, natural skincare, and felt bags. Pienene is conveniently located near the House of Blackheads on Svaru iela 7/9.