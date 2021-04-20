Old Town
Onescukova 30, Rade Bitange 9a, Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
+387 36 558-877
Sun - Sat 7am - 11:59pm
Hot nightIn the summer, daytime can be hot in Mostar. Once sunsets, everybody is seen chilling at side walk cafes, and enjoying their walk on cobblestones pavement in this old part of Mostar.
over 6 years ago
Pretty nice day
Walking through the old part of Mostar is like a trip walking back in time. Cobble stone road, stone houses with lush mountains in the background and tower and minaret as far as the eyes could see, it is magical.