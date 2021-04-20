Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Old Town

Onescukova 30, Rade Bitange 9a, Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
+387 36 558-877
Hot night Mostar Bosnia and Herzegovina
Pretty nice day Mostar Bosnia and Herzegovina
Hot night Mostar Bosnia and Herzegovina
Pretty nice day Mostar Bosnia and Herzegovina

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 11:59pm

Hot night

In the summer, daytime can be hot in Mostar. Once sunsets, everybody is seen chilling at side walk cafes, and enjoying their walk on cobblestones pavement in this old part of Mostar.
By AFAR Traveler

More Recommendations

AFAR Traveler
over 6 years ago

Pretty nice day

Walking through the old part of Mostar is like a trip walking back in time. Cobble stone road, stone houses with lush mountains in the background and tower and minaret as far as the eyes could see, it is magical.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points