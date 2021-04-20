Where are you going?
Old Town Market

4010 Twiggs St, San Diego, CA 92110, USA
Website
| +1 619-278-0955
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm

Shopping in Old Town, San Diego

Yes, the Old Town Market has it's share of kitsch, but there are some unique things found here. Beautiful stained glass hangings, handcrafted gourd art, pan flute musicians, clothing and blankets brought over from Mexico and more.

The Old Town Market consists of several outside kiosks and a large indoor store. If you're looking for something unique to bring back home as a gift, you'll probably find it here. There is also a little museum in the back of the main indoor store where you can learn a little about the first European settlers who came here.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

