Old Town Dispensary

15 Captains Cv, Bluffton, SC 29910, USA
Website
| +1 843-837-1893
Lowcountry Happy Hours Bluffton South Carolina United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 2am

Lowcountry Happy Hours

Where can you have a beer, shop for fresh produce, and see a band play, all in one place? The Old Town Dispensary in Bluffton, across the bridge from HHI. Named after the state-controlled liquor dispensary that was once on the site at the turn of the last century, OTD now dispenses local beers and burgers, and hosts bands nearly every night on their outdoor stage.

The Bluffton Farmers' Market is also held outside the bar on Thursdays 2–7 p.m., conveniently dovetailing with daily happy hour from 4–7 p.m.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

