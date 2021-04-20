Old Town Dispensary
15 Captains Cv, Bluffton, SC 29910, USA
| +1 843-837-1893
Photo courtesy of Old Town Dispensary
Sun - Sat 11am - 2am
Lowcountry Happy HoursWhere can you have a beer, shop for fresh produce, and see a band play, all in one place? The Old Town Dispensary in Bluffton, across the bridge from HHI. Named after the state-controlled liquor dispensary that was once on the site at the turn of the last century, OTD now dispenses local beers and burgers, and hosts bands nearly every night on their outdoor stage.
The Bluffton Farmers' Market is also held outside the bar on Thursdays 2–7 p.m., conveniently dovetailing with daily happy hour from 4–7 p.m.