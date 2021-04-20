Old Town Old Town, Chicago, IL, USA

Shopping in Chicago's Old Town Located a short train ride from the Loop, this wrought-iron doorway marks the entrance to Chicago’s Old Town. You'll find plentiful shopping and restaurant options in the neighborhood, as well as St. Michael’s Church, one of the city's oldest landmarks.



I recommend checking out the Spice House, where Tom and Patty Erd grind exotic spices, many of which are hard to come by, for peak freshness. If handmade stationary and letter press cards are your thing, Pulp and Ink has a small but high-quality selection. Mercy Beaucoup! and Luxury Garage Sale both sell high-end clothing and accessories on consignment. And when your feet tire out, stop for a treat at Elaine’s Coffee Call.

