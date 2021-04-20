Old Town
Old Town, Alexandria, VA, USA
Walking the Same Streets as George WashingtonAs you're strolling down King Street, it's hard to wrap your head around that you're walking down the same brick and cobblestone streets that George Washington walked down. An area once filled with taverns and offices has been given new life, with boutique shops and small, local restaurants (and a few taverns).
Old Town was the original part of the City of Alexandria, first settled in the 1740s. The multi-million-dollar row houses are hundreds of years old—take a moment to read the little historic plaques that dot many of them.
Old Town is both a shopping and dining dream. Check out the Shoe Hive for some of the best shoes around, and An American in Paris for super-cute clothes. The Majestic has an old-school vibe and classic American food. Restaurant Eve is one of the best restaurants in the country (try weekday lunch at the bar for something a little more laid-back with the same awesome food).
The best part about Old Town? It's easily accessible from the Metro—just get off at the King Street stop.
