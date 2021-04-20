Old Tampa Book Co Inc 507 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602, USA

An Oasis of Books in Downtown Tampa For over 18 years, the Old Tampa Book Company has provided a haven for book lovers in downtown Tampa. Stocking over 40,000 rare, used, and out-of-print books, it is always possible to find that special treat for your reading pleasure.



The OTBC is an excellent spot to spend part of an afternoon. Located in a "vintage" building on a block that has resisted modern redevelopment, there are a number of small restaurants, such as the Bamboozle Cafe, where you can enjoy a snack or lunch while reading your latest purchase.



Be sure to check out the Florida section for a wide and interesting variety of fiction and non-fiction dedicated to the sunshine state.