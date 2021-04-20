Where are you going?
Old Sturbridge Village

1 Old Sturbridge Village Rd, Sturbridge, MA 01566, USA
Website
| +1 800-733-1830
The Herb Garden Sturbridge Massachusetts United States

More info

Wed - Sun 9:30am - 4pm

The Herb Garden

The herb garden at Old Sturbridge in Massachusetts is huge and contains many herbs. Some are culinary (used dried or fresh- such as basil, tarragon, or chamomile), some are medicinal ( for upset stomach and the like), and others are household ( such as dye plants).

The lavender plants were very large and healthy looking. There are many uses, I was told, for Lavender. Some are: dried lavender is put into sachets to impart a lovely fragrance to the linen closet, lavender is used in perfumes and hand-made soaps, lavender oil is a calming oil. There are many more uses for just this one herb.

The garden was also home to a couple of apple trees that had apples turning red.

The bench was a peaceful place to rest, the gazebo was the herb garden's centerpiece, and the archway with its climbing vines finished off the garden.

I enjoyed the peaceful setting of the herb garden in the village.

Don't miss this spot when visiting Old Sturbridge Village.

Info: www.osv.org
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

