Old Strathcona Farmers' Market 10310 83 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5C3, Canada

Browse the Farmers' Market The philosophy of the Old Strathcona Farmers' Market—"We Make it! We Bake it! We Grow it! We Sell it!"—has made this a popular stop on Saturdays in Edmonton for nearly 30 years. With approximately 300 vendors spread through 185 stalls, shoppers are sure to stock up on locally produced foods and handmade products.