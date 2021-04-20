Old Spaghetti Factory 1215 18th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA

Carbo Loading with the Kids Downtown is full of trendy restaurants, so The Old Spaghetti Factory is an awesome throwback to when going out to dinner was a big deal. Yes, it’s a chain, but I had no idea until recently. I thought it was one of the most special places ever.



Since it’s located in a historical building, there is a still the charm and character of a family-owned restaurant. And the kiddos love sitting in the old cable car, perfectly themed from when the building originally housed the Denver Cable Railway Company. Mounds of pasta, meatballs, and red sauce make for a perfect family outing.



And who still serves spumoni ice cream? The Old Spaghetti Factory, that’s who!