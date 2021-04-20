Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Old Spaghetti Factory

1215 18th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Website
| +1 303-295-1864
Carbo Loading with the Kids Denver Colorado United States

Carbo Loading with the Kids

Downtown is full of trendy restaurants, so The Old Spaghetti Factory is an awesome throwback to when going out to dinner was a big deal. Yes, it’s a chain, but I had no idea until recently. I thought it was one of the most special places ever.

Since it’s located in a historical building, there is a still the charm and character of a family-owned restaurant. And the kiddos love sitting in the old cable car, perfectly themed from when the building originally housed the Denver Cable Railway Company. Mounds of pasta, meatballs, and red sauce make for a perfect family outing.

And who still serves spumoni ice cream? The Old Spaghetti Factory, that’s who!
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points