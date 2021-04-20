Old School Frozen Custard

Before It Was Cool
Sure, ice cream and gelato places are everywhere, but how often do you see a frozen custard shop? The addition of egg in the mix is what makes all the difference, apparently: richer and creamier than ice cream, yet with less calories and butterfat. They always have vanilla and chocolate, plus a rotating menu of daily flavors like red velvet cake, caramel macchiato, or creamy banana Nutella — check their website to find out the flavor of the day. You can also get a “concrete,” a Blizzard-like blend of frozen custard and customized mix-ins. If you’ve never had frozen custard, give it a try and see how it stacks up against the ice cream competition.