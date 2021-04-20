Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Old Railway Station

Monmouth Rd, Tintern, Monmouthshire NP16 6SE, UK
Website
| +44 1291 689755
A train ran through it Tintern United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

A train ran through it

Once upon a time the Great Western Railway ran along the river in the sleepy village of Tintern, in Wales.

With the evolution of trains, making traveling much easier and affordable to some, many Victorians would travel to Tintern, along the west bank of the River Wye, to see the harvest moon shining through the stained glass window of the ruins of the Tintern Abbey.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points