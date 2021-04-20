Old Railway Station
Monmouth Rd, Tintern, Monmouthshire NP16 6SE, UK
| +44 1291 689755
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
A train ran through itOnce upon a time the Great Western Railway ran along the river in the sleepy village of Tintern, in Wales.
With the evolution of trains, making traveling much easier and affordable to some, many Victorians would travel to Tintern, along the west bank of the River Wye, to see the harvest moon shining through the stained glass window of the ruins of the Tintern Abbey.