Old Railway

Wander HanoiMy first day in Ha Noi, I was lucky enough to meet up with fellow AFAR traveler Heather, who also aimlessly wanders to get a sense of a new place. Soon after dropping off our bags, we started following our curiosities. At some point in the afternoon we came upon these old railroad tracks that were strewn with garbage, slightly elevated above the street, and lined by the backs of apartment buildings.
Looking back on this photo, it captured my impression of the place—fresh fruit, worn facades, roaming cats, delicate shade hats, and colorful bicycles all seem typical of Hanoi now.
If you can, walk down the railroad tracks and bring some snacks for strays!