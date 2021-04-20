Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Old Railway

Lô B.1/B.4, BT9, Thanh, Ba La, Hà Đông, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
+84 24 3999 0534
Wander Hanoi Hanoi Vietnam

More info

Sun 8:30am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 5:30pm

Wander Hanoi

My first day in Ha Noi, I was lucky enough to meet up with fellow AFAR traveler Heather, who also aimlessly wanders to get a sense of a new place. Soon after dropping off our bags, we started following our curiosities. At some point in the afternoon we came upon these old railroad tracks that were strewn with garbage, slightly elevated above the street, and lined by the backs of apartment buildings.

Looking back on this photo, it captured my impression of the place—fresh fruit, worn facades, roaming cats, delicate shade hats, and colorful bicycles all seem typical of Hanoi now.

If you can, walk down the railroad tracks and bring some snacks for strays!
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30