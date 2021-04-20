Old Port of Montreal
The Food Truck Army Has Landed in MontrealDim sum, gourmet hot dogs, pad thai noodles, meatballs, sausages, grilled cheese sandwiches, Vietnamese spring rolls, flaky pastry treats—all this and more will be served via food trucks this summer in Montreal.
After a 50 year ban on street food, the City of Montreal has joined the latest culinary trend. 27 trucks have been approved by the city and will be allowed to serve from 7am-10pm in nine pre-determined spots around the City. The food trucks will rotate on a selected schedule available at the website listed below if you want to know who is serving what and where.
This year, the food truck "season" will be from June 20th to September 29th.
We arrived in Montreal for a two week visit and made a beeline straight to the small group of trucks located at Mill and Rue de La Commune along the Lachine Canal in the Old Port of Montreal. First up, was Le TukTuk serving delicious Thai fare. We tried the Pad Thai poulet (chicken) and the Green Papaya salad. Both were delicious.
We ate on a picnic table conveniently nestled under a group of trees near the trucks. While eating, we watched hungry eaters line up at the Montreal Dim Sum truck. After polishing off the generous portion of Pahd Thai, I couldn't resist. The "trio" of dim sums were fresh, hot, and scrumptious.
So, we're two down and only 25 to go. We've got our work cut out for us on this trip.